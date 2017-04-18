Dancers from Kick It Up A Notch gave it their very best at the Dance Power competition.

The efforts and dedication of students and staff at Kick It Up A Notch Academy of Dance paid off recently with huge successes at the Dance Power competition in Surrey.

The Aldergrove dancers performed well against their competition, which involved studios from around the Fraser Valley.

Academy owners-director Tonya Wejr was proud of all the dancers: “They have worked so hard for many years and bring such a love of dance to the stage. It was nice to see so many recognized for their efforts and talents. They placed well but also received a number of Judges’ Choice awards for standing out in their performance.”

The highlight winners included:

• “Jailhouse Rock” – a 6-year-old Jazz Group was awarded High Silver in Level 1 – also received an overall Judges’ Choice Award called “The Boys are back in town;”

• “Wooden Toy” – Jazz Group was awarded Gold in Level 2 (12 year-old) – also Received a Judges’ Choice Award called “Teacher and Student Relationship.”

• Ellen Haarstad received Gold for a Contemporary Solo in level 2 (12/13 year-olds) – she also received a Judges’ Choice Award called “You make me feel”

• “Black & Blue”, a Contemporary Company was awarded a Gold in Level 2 (13 Year-old) – also received a judges choice award "You make me feel a connection”

• "Opportunity” a Lyrical Group was awarded a Gold in Level 2 (12 Year-old) and a 1st place overall.

• Alaina Orr performed a 15/16 year-old Jazz Solo for Level 3 and received the rare High Gold – she was given a first place certificate as well named the highest overall scoring solo in division 3.

• For her choreography in a 15/16 year-old lyrical piece, “Battlefield”, Tonya Wejr (studio director) was awarded the overall Choreographer of the week.

Other Notable performances:

• "Dress” Jazz Group, 13 Years, Level 2: Gold.

• “Silent Running” Contemporary Group, 12 Years, Level 2: Gold.

• “Dear Future Husband” Jazz, 10 Years, Level 2: Gold.

• “Paint it black” Jazz Group, 15/16 Years, Level 3: Gold, 3rd place.

• “Hospital Beds” Contemporary Trio, 15/16 Years, level 3: Gold.

• “Taylene Yurick” Lyrical Solo, 13/14 Years, Level 2: Gold, 2nd place.

• “Prep Team” Hip Hop Group, 12 Years, Level 2: Gold, 2nd place.

• “Callista Lunn” Lyrical solo, 12 Years, Level 2: Gold.

Many other groups and solos received High Silvers and Silvers.

Kick It Up A Notch Academy of Dance is locally owned and is located at 27124 Fraser Hwy. See website: www.kickitupanotch.ca

Aldergrove dancers with their awards and medals earned at Dance Power competition.