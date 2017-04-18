- Home
Easter bunnies
The Easter event at Harris Road Park in Pitt Meadows on Sunday featured an egg hunt and bunnies to pet
Hundreds of people took part in the annual Easter egg hunt at Harris Road Park in Pitt Meadows on Sunday. There were activities and crafts for the children along with a petting zoo and the Pitt River Rabbit 4H Club had their bunnies on display for petting.
