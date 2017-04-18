The Kootenay Festival of the Arts ran the dance portion at the Bailey Theatre from April 5 to April 8. Dancers Ava and Ali Head are two participants who earned a spot at the BC Provincials in May. Other provincial nominees include Sophie Hargreaves, Isabella Mitchell, and Anna Cooper. Invited observers are Bethany Johnson, Maddie Kinghorn and Sydney Graham Wiseman. The music and voice portions of the Festival will take place this week starting on April 18 and winding up April 22 with the Highlights Concert on April 22 at the First Presbyterian Church in Trail. Festival organizers invite the community to come out and experience local talent. Admission is $5.00. Ali Ferguson (right) and Ava Jinjoe both received awards at the Kootenay Festival of the Arts dance portion, and will be eligible to attend the BC Provincials in Kamloops in May. Kootenay Festival of the Arts is a non-profit organization run completely on donations and volunteerism, operating since 193 and alternates hosting with Nelson. The group is thankful for sponsors Teck Metals Ltd., The Kiwanis Club of Trail, The Le Roi Foundation, Columbia Power Corp., Nelson and District Credit Union, Kootenay Savings, Mindful Mountain Yoga, Best Western Hotel (Trail), Regional District of Central Kootenay and the Registered Piano Teachers Society of BC. Submitted photo

