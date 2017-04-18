SURREY - Nominations are open for this year's City Awards, handed out by Surrey City Hall annually to "acknowledge business and community leaders who have made a major contribution in their respective fields."

Nominations are open from now to June 5 in a variety of categories.

The Sport in the City Award recognizes "outstanding sports event hosting" and the Heritage Award recognizes contributions to heritage.

The NewCity Design category aims to recognize excellence in land and building development, while the Clean Energy award is to honour people and organizations that conserve energy.

The Beautiful City Award recognizes neighbourhood enhancement and community engagement and the Heart in the City category honours "contributions and selfless acts of community spirit."

Meanwhile, the Green City Award recognizes leaders in environmental stewardship.

The awards will be given out on Oct. 25, 2017.

Click here for more information on how to nominate a person or business, or about the categories.