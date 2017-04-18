Free admission, free candy, and long-sought-after sunshine were an unbeatable combination at the Fort Langley National Historic Site Sunday.

With admission fees waived in celebration of Canada 150, and the sun shining on the former Hudson Bay trading post, hundreds of families from throughout the Lower Mainland converged on the national park site for some family fun.

They were there, much like the people centuries ago, to explore everything inside the fort walls – and for the kids free candy was definitely a lure.

Kids five and younger took part in a few Easter egg scramble, held throughout the day, where the little kids hunted for candy eggs hidden on a giant map of British Columbia.

Meanwhile, older kids participated in a scavenger hunt that earned them some candy.