Calling all those with green thumbs and dirt implanted under their finger nails.

Langley Garden Club is gearing up for its annual Spring Show and Sale, and president Pam Erikson is expecting hundreds to turn out for the plant sale, not to mention the bake sale and flower show.

“Don’t forget to mark your calendar,” she said, noting this will be the club’s 37th annual event – again being held at the United Churches of Langley (formerly Sharon United Church) at the Five Corners in Murrayville.

The lower level of the church will feature a full, juried flower show of spring bulbs, flowering shrubs and arrangements, master gardeners, a refreshment table, as well as the bake sale, which she also advises “ALWAYS sells out.”

“Outside will be the club’s plant sale, and the parking lot will be filled with gardening vendors, including Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials, Gloucester Green Nursery, Kramers Kreations and many more.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW





The event is being held Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and goes ahead regardless of the weather.

“This is always a fun event in the community, rain or shine – and we welcome all visitors who would like to learn more about the club or gardening in general,” said Erikson, interrupted while potting more plants and “playing in the dirt.”

More information is available by calling Pam Erikson at 604-856-5758, visiting the club’s website at langleygardenclub.com or leave comments on the club Facebook page.