Robusters donate to KBRH’s Oncology Unit
The Kootenay Robusters donated $4,000 to the KBRH Oncology Unit to support care of patients with cancer, including breast cancer. Proceeds were generated through their annual calendar sale. A Patient Monitor will be purchased with this generous contribution. Carol Schlender, KBRH Health Foundation Board Secretary (second from left, front row) accepts this donation. Submitted
