- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Nicomekl Enhancement Society to release 28,000 salmon fry at April 29 open house
The Nicomekl Enhancement Society is holding their annual open house and fish release on Saturday, April 29.
The Nicomekl Enhancement Society is holding their annual open house and fish release on Saturday, April 29.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can get a guided tour of the hatchery and help release 28,000 chinook salmon fry.
Hotdogs and drinks will be available by donation.
The hatchery is located at 5263 232 St., just south of 56 Avenue.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.