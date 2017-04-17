  • Connect with Us

Nicomekl Enhancement Society to release 28,000 salmon fry at April 29 open house

  • Langley posted Apr 17, 2017 at 11:00 AM
The Nicomekl Enhancement Society is holding their annual open house and fish release on Saturday, April 29. - Langley Times File Photo
The Nicomekl Enhancement Society is holding their annual open house and fish release on Saturday, April 29.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can get a guided tour of the hatchery and help release 28,000 chinook salmon fry.

Hotdogs and drinks will be available by donation.

The hatchery is located at 5263 232 St., just south of 56 Avenue.

