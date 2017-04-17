Members of the North Delta Lions Club present a cheque for $3,500 to the Delta Hospital Foundation to help them purchase a plinth table for the hospital's busy rehabilitation department.

The North Delta Lions Club recently gifted the Delta Hospital Foundation $3,500 towards the purchase of a plinth table (a motorized examination and treatment table that can be lowered to allow for ease of access for patients in wheelchairs or stretchers) for use in Delta Hospital’s busy rehabilitation department.

“For us, investing in Delta Hospital is also an investment in the health and well being of the people in this community, including ourselves,” said Bob Buntain of the North Delta Lions. “Many of our members, and our friends and families, have received great care at Delta Hospital, so we’re proud and happy that we’re able to help.”