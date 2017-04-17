Ya Hsien’s poetry focuses on the suffering in northern China and the dystopic reality of city life in Taiwan.

Ya Hsien sat back in his couch at his home in Sunshine Hills, with the light of an overcast afternoon streaming in behind him.

He was reading poetry, the book held gently in his aged hands as he peered over the Chinese characters.

His voice rolled over the lines, like a rain cloud falling over the mountains. It was a powerful performance; the tempo would speed up, then slow down. He would get louder and more animated at some parts, then quiet into a near whisper at the end of a line.

It was a long poem, and there is no English translation. But, Ya Hsien said, it was a romantic poem, and that understanding reverberated through the ears and inside the mind without ever understanding the words.

It was his poem, one about a flower drifting down to earth from heaven. It was the first work in Ya Hsien’s opus of poetry that would eventually mark him as a key figure in the second wave of Chinese modernism.

Between the mid-1950s and the mid-1960s in Taiwan, Ya Hsien wrote poetry that reflected his childhood in the poor countryside of Mainland China. These poems explored motifs of suffering, visual and visceral representations of a poverty-stricken life.

The 84-year-old Ya Hsien – George to his neighbours – explained this from the living room of his North Delta home, with the help of his daughter and son-in-law, Camille and John Wang. It felt far removed from the harsh reality of his early life, with a piano sitting on the edge of the room and boxes of letters piled two deep.

But then Ya Hsien started reading again, this time from his collection Abyss. He read the original poem in Mandarin, but it has been translated by John Balcom into English:

Granny never met Dostoyevsky. In spring she said only one thing: Salt, salt, give me a handful of salt! The angels sang in the elm trees. That year, the peas hardly blossomed at all.

The Minister of Salt and his camel caravan journeyed along the coast, seven hundred miles away. Granny’s blind eyes had never seen seaweed. She only repeated one thing: Salt, salt, give me a handful of salt! The angels laughed and sprinkled her with snow.

In 1911, the Party members reached Wuchang. Hanging the bands of cloth for binding her feet in the elms, Granny went off in the mournful voices on the wind crying: Salt, salt, give me a handful of salt! That year the peas were covered with white blossoms. And Dostoyevsky never met Granny.

Ya Hsien’s voice was that of an elocutionist, marvellously flexible and dripping with expression. When Granny asked for salt, his voice was pleading. When the party members reach Wuchang, his voice became forceful, more military. It ended assertive and strong.

“We needed salt,” he said. “Everyone. It was a long time [with] no salt.”

It was the Xinhai revolution of 1911, when a group of communists in southern China rose up against the Qing Dynasty, creating the People’s Republic of China.

“Salt is very important. But in Canada, salt is very cheap, you know,” he said.

“Because we’re living in peace,” Camille said.

“But we were out of salt this winter,” John added.

Ya Hsien held out his hands in a re-enactment of his poem and Metro Vancouver’s winter desperation: “Salt, salt, give me piece of salt.”

They all laughed.

It has been a long time since Ya Hsien experienced the life his poetry describes.

When he was 17, he left Northern China to go to school in Taiwan. “He thinks it was like a field trip,” his daughter said.

Ya Hsien’s parents intended to follow him to Taiwan, but shortly after he left, the communists came. If you wanted to buy food, you had to have a ticket. If you wanted to go to another village, you had to have a permit, Camille said. They were forced to stay.

Ya Hsien never saw his parents again. If he had attempted to contact them from Taiwan, he could have been put in jail. At 17, he was completely alone.

Ya Hsien joined the army doing radio broadcasts. He started writing poetry, choosing the pen name Ya Hsien, which means muted string. He met a girl named Chiao Chiao Chang – Chiao means bridge – and got married. He became a key figure in the modernist movement, then retired from poetry to become a literary editor at the United Daily News.

In the late 1980s, Ya Hsien went to B.C. for a conference, and ended up on a tour of Metro Vancouver.

“At that time North Delta was still a very quiet countryside,” Camille said, and he originally had the idea that he would be able to write more poetry in the pastoral Canadian community.

He bought the house in 1988, but none of the family had the papers to stay in Canada. “So he bought the house first and when he went back to Taiwan, he was trying to do the paperwork to immigrate to Canada. It’s very romantic,” she said.

In 1994, the family was finally able to move to Canada.

The house’s name is Bridge Garden, you can see the characters in a frame up on the wall. The character for bridge is on the right side of the frame, and if you look out the window, the Alex Fraser Bridge is one the right side. The big tree in their front yard is on the left – the same as the character for garden.

Ya Hsien never did write more poetry, but he did manage to go back to his home province and discover what had happened to his family.

Shortly after Ya Hsien went to Taiwan, his father was taken to a prison camp in far away Qinghai province for “political reasons,” he said. His mother was left alone in the village.

“They put a banner on her arm and put ‘Traitor’s Wife,’” Camille said. “She was alone on the street.”

The neighbours gave her food, and she ended up living with an aunt whose husband was also in the prison camp.

“When he went back to China, there was an old lady from his neighbourhood,” Camille said. She had a message from his mother: “Tell him I miss him so much.

“I’m dying because I miss him so much.”

Both of them passed away before Ya Hsien was able to go back to China. Talking about what happened to them, he wiped his eyes with a handkerchief. It was a personal moment, and one that showed why his poems are so entrenched in life and suffering.

One of his poems, “Red Corn,” depicts a visual from his childhood: the image of red corn hanging from the doorways to dry.

“He can never forget the red corn hanging in front of his house when he was a child,” Camille said, translating for her father. “That’s a very personal memory [for him], so he thinks nobody will understand what red corn represents for him.”