Scrambling for Easter eggs at Lakeside Park
A hoard of children cleaned up Lakeside Park on Saturday after an oversized rabbit left coloured eggs littered around the grass.
The kids, who conveniently had baskets with them, appeared to relish the act of civil responsibility with a sugar-fuelled fervour.
For more pictures of the cleanup, which may have had something to do with Easter, see below.
