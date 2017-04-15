Four-year-old Liam Beck busily collected plastic Easter eggs next to West Langley Hall on Saturday morning. Liam was among the little ones who took part in an Easter extravaganza event at the hall. Inside, children five and under and their parents had fun doing crafts, songs, and games during the Langley Township long weekend event.

Two separate Saturday morning events – Bunnies and Baskets at the Langley Centennial Museum and Easter Extravaganza at West Langley Hall – signaled the start of Easter weekend festivities in Langley.

Fort scavenger hunt



The fun continues tomorrow (Sunday) at the Fort Langley National Historic Site, which hosts a free, all-ages Easter Scavenger Hunt.

Children will be given fun activities to complete and chocolate rewards.

The hunt is contained within the walls of the Fort and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., kids aged five and under can participate in the “egg scramble."

The goal…find as many eggs as you can on the giant map of BC.

Admission is free due to Canada celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Vineyard celebrates Easter



Also happening Sunday is Township 7 Vineyards and Winery's 11th annual Easter Festival.

For the kids, there will be a petting zoo, face painting fairies, live children’s entertainment, and an egg hunt in the vines with an individual bag of treats for each child (families are advised to bring their own Easter baskets for the egg hunt).

For the parents, there will be live music and refreshing spring wine releases. Plus there will be an onsite food truck with delicious goodies.

Tickets are $15 per child. RSVP by calling the winery at 604-532-1766.

For more photos from Saturday morning's Easter events, click here.

