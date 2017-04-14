- Home
Alpacas shorn at south Otter farm
Pleasant weather helped bring out hundreds to view the Good Friday shearing of about 80 alpacas for wool at Kensington Prairie Farm in south Otter area. There were activities for the whole family to enjoy at the farm, including an Easter egg hunt.
