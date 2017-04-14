- Home
VIDEO: Alpacas sheared in South Langley
Kensington Prairie Farm in South Langley opened its doors to the public Friday for its annual alpaca shearing day.
Dave Carlson acted as shearer, trimming the fibre from 76 alpacas. Just 45 of them are owned by Kensington Prairie, and the rest are from neighbouring farms, said Deprice Simpson, the granddaughter of the farm's owner.
The event also included an Easter egg hunt for children, and refreshments by donation. Money raised from the donations will go towards the Quechua Benefit, which helps the Quechua people in the highlands of Peru. Alpacas are native to South America.
