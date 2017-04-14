Recipients of donations from Revelstoke Credit Union celebrate their awards.

The Revelstoke Credit Union gave out $100,000 to help fund 35 different community projects at its Annual General Meeting last week.

The Community Giving Program doubled in recent years, with the RCU starting up a $50,000 capital project fund alongside the long-running $50,000 project fund.

Some of the bigger programs funded include the Revelstoke Women's Shelter's Power of Play, which received $4,000; the food bank, which received $5,000, the Mount Revelstoke Quilter's Guild, which received $3,800; and Revelstoke Minor Hockey, which received $3,185 for a concussion testing program.

You can see a complete list of the projects that were supported below.

Five organizations received capital funding:

— The Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society received $15,000 for mezzanine and accessibility improvements;

— The Revelstoke Cycling Association received $5,000 for its planned bike skills area and accessible trail at Mount Macpherson;

— The BC Interior Forestry Museum received $10,000 for capital projects;

— Revelstoke Minor Hockey received $3,500 for rink dividers;

— and the Selkirk Saddle Club received $15,000 for a tractor and grooming equipment.

Earlier, the RCU donated $100,000 to the Queen Victoria Hospital heli-pad project.

The AGM wasn't just about giving out money. The RCU also presented its financial results for 2016. It made a little over $1 million last year, half of which went to member's rewards and community programs.

The members also elected former mayor David Raven, Chandra Kerry from Universal Footwear and Bruce Granstrom, an engineering consultant, to the board of directors. They join Alan Chell, Mike Copperthwaite, Pam Doyle, Dennis Grey, Janis Borden and John Teed on the board.

2017 Community Giving Recipients List by AlexCooperRTR on Scribd