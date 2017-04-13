The weather's supposed to be good so it's time to try your luck hunting eggs and saying hi to the Easter bunny this Easter weekend.

The fun starts on Saturday, April 15 in Haney Place Mall in downtown Maple Ridge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It all takes place in centre court where there will be the hunt, face painting and the big bunny as well.

If you're out in Hammond, there's a free Community Easter Egg Hunt also on Saturday, at 10 a.m., at Hammond Park, at 20600 Lorne Ave.

Easter Sunday, April 16, is a bit busier.

In Pitt Meadows, the annual Easter egg hunt goes in Harris Road Park, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The morning will be filled with activites, entertainment, and the search for the "Golden Egg." The lucky hunter will win a special gift presented by acting Mayor Janice Elkerton. The Easter egg hunt for children from 0 – 9 years old will begin at 9 a.m., while for 10- to 12-year-olds, it will begin at 10 a.m.

In Maple Ridge, also on Sunday, there's going to be a hoppening time at Arts Centre Theatre in the downtown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be lots to do at seven activity stations including paper basket making, bunny ear headbands, poems, face painting, dance and poetry.

In the eastern part of the city, the annual Easter Egg Hunt takes place at Whonnock Lake Centre, at 27871 – 113th Ave., at 11 a.m. Bring your own basket. The Whonnock Community Association has been hosting the event for 30 years.