Spring is finally here and preparations are underway for the 12th annual Castlegar Spring Fling.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 29 in and around Kinsmen Park in downtown Castlegar. This year’s event will once again feature a three-on-three road hockey tournament, kids games, a bounce house, door prizes, a classic car show, emergency vehicles, live entertainment and vendors booths.

The event is geared for families and there will be about a dozen game stations for kids, which will be manned by this year’s Miss Castlegar contestants.

“Come out and enjoy free entertainment for families,” said organizer Peter Laurie. “It’s a great community event to get the season off to a good start.”

The three-on-three road hockey tournament will consist of three brackets divided into ages six to 11, 12 to 15 and 16 and up. Organizers are encouraging teams to sign up early to ensure they get a spot as spaces are limited. Registration is $20 per team and there will be cash prizes for the winners. If you would like to register, information is available on the Castlegar Spring Fling Facebook page or by calling Angela Jack at 250-365-0014.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers, especially for the day of the event, call Peter at 250-365-5655 if you would like to lend a hand.