Cadets put first aid and leadership skills to the test in zone competitions
More than 30 cadets from the Kootenay zone competed in a first aid competition hosted by 552 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS) on April 8, 2017 at the Foursquare Church in Cranbrook, B.C.
Cadets competed in teams of four and completed both a written examination and a practical test.
For the practical test, realistic injuries are created on live casualties to simulate a scenario. Each team responds to the scenario with measured skill and speed, while keeping regard for the nature of the casualties’ injuries and any apparent hazards to the team members.
Points are awarded for executing established emergency scene management procedures and protocols.
Points are deducted for neglect or aggravation of injuries, delay and unnecessary treatment or activity. The competitors may only ask the examiners about the casualties’ vital signs, as they cannot be simulated.
The full results of the competition are as follows:
Placing Senior Team Junior Team
First 279 RCACS — Sparwood 279 RCACS — Sparwood
Second 581 RCACS — Castlegar 581 RCACS — Castlegar
Third 552 RCACS — Cranbrook 552 RCACS — Cranbrook
Cadet Flight Corporal Cadet Corporal
Top Team Kelton Kinch Braden Sornesen
Captain 279 RCACS — Sparwood 279 RCACS — Sparwood