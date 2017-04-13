Cadets from 279 RCACS placed First in the Senior category of the First Aid Competition held in Cranbrook on April 8, 2017. Cadets are assessed based on their knowledge and application of first aid skills and receive medals in recognition of their achievements. From left to right: Major Anthony Bone — Cadet Braydon Furedi – Cadet Thomas Gold – Cadet William Doratty – Cadet Jacob Mayne

More than 30 cadets from the Kootenay zone competed in a first aid competition hosted by 552 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS) on April 8, 2017 at the Foursquare Church in Cranbrook, B.C.

Cadets competed in teams of four and completed both a written examination and a practical test.

For the practical test, realistic injuries are created on live casualties to simulate a scenario. Each team responds to the scenario with measured skill and speed, while keeping regard for the nature of the casualties’ injuries and any apparent hazards to the team members.

Points are awarded for executing established emergency scene management procedures and protocols.

Points are deducted for neglect or aggravation of injuries, delay and unnecessary treatment or activity. The competitors may only ask the examiners about the casualties’ vital signs, as they cannot be simulated.

The full results of the competition are as follows:

Placing Senior Team Junior Team

First 279 RCACS — Sparwood 279 RCACS — Sparwood

Second 581 RCACS — Castlegar 581 RCACS — Castlegar

Third 552 RCACS — Cranbrook 552 RCACS — Cranbrook

Cadet Flight Corporal Cadet Corporal

Top Team Kelton Kinch Braden Sornesen

Captain 279 RCACS — Sparwood 279 RCACS — Sparwood