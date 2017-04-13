Langley cadets were among 14 teams from throughout B.C. who competed in a marksmanship competition in Vernon this past weekend.

The 746 Lightning Hawk Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron team placed sixth in the provincial shoot.

Back in February, the squadron sent three teams to the Fraser Valley zone competitions, where one of their teams earned the chance to compete at the provincials.

That five-person team, which must consist of at least two junior cadets (U15), included Juniors Logal Ballendine, Brayden Wong, Ethan Tessier, Nathaniel Van Rumpt, and Siebe Tuninga.

Tuninga is a 16-year-old cadet flight sergeant who has been a member of the Lightning Hawks for three years.

As a sport, marksmanship is both physically and mentally taxing and takes a lot of work but it is also fun, Siebe explained.

“I love it!” he added with a smile. “I put a lot of time and work into shooting. You do need lots of practice and I love the competitive aspect of the sport. You get out what you put in.”

He looks over to the rest of the team: “These are my best friends, I get to spend a lot of time with them.”

The Royal Canadian sea, army, and air cadets are national programs for youth ages 12 to 18, which aims to develop in youth the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness and stimulate the interest of youth in sea, land and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

For more information about the local squadron, visit www.746lightninghawk.com.