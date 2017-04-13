Eighty Years Ago

April 15, 1937

• The “dawn of a new era in road-building in Fort Langley” started with a unanimous vote of council. Township roads were to be hard-surfaced with Raylig, a new substance that could be used to pave 16-foot-wide roads at $310 per mile.

• Reeve (mayor) Alex Hope chaired a meeting at the Elks Hall to plan celebrations for the coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Seventy Years Ago

April 17, 1947

• Council put a speed limit of 40 miles per hour (60 km/h) on gravel roads to make them last longer. On New McLellan Road, a bus had received a “severe shaking” while crossing a pothole at only three miles per hour.

• Council took a 20-year lease on the local airport after being assured by MP Tom Reid that the Dominion government would not sell the property outright.

Sixty Years Ago

April 11, 1957

• Citing medical reasons, Magistrate R.A. Payne resigned after 50 years as a public servant. He had started as a tax collector in 1907.

• A six-man delegation accompanied by Langley City Alderman Bill Lott approached Township council to ask for a contribution towards a drainage study. Their request was denied.

• Mrs. F.J. Mulligan was re-elected president of the Douglas District Women’s Institute in Aldergrove.

Fifty Years Ago

April 13, 1967

• Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Campbell gave Langley City and Township two years to amalgamate voluntarily. The ultimatum, delivered during a speech in Parksville, ended with a promise that the provincial government would force the issue if necessary. City Mayor John Conder questioned why the City charter, granted only 14 years earlier, would be revoked.

• The House of Concorde on Carvolth Road (200th Street) was officially opened by the Salvation Army’s national leader, Commissioner E. Grimstead.

• A delegation of 30 Brookswood residents appeared before Township council to protest the opening of a gravel pit on Wix Road (24th Avenue). Council refused to cancel the permit it had issued at its previous meeting.

Forty Years Ago

April 14, 1977

• The provincial government put up 1,600 acres of land between Coghlan and Livingston Roads (256th and 232nd Streets) from the freeway to the Fraser River for $5.2 million.

Thirty Years Ago

April 15, 1987

• Langley’s 784 teachers asked for a 12 per cent wage increase plus a four year cost-of-living increase.

Twenty Years Ago

April 11, 1997

• Provincial health minister Joy McPhail appointed Donald Juzwishin as public administrator of Langley Memorial Hospital, the position turned down by Tom Ward a week earlier.

• Shirley McGonigal was one of four nurses recognized for their caring and compassion with the Registered Nursing Association of B.C.’s Award of Excellence in Nursing Practice.

• An arson at H.D. Stafford Secondary was being investigated for possible links to three fires set at the school during the previous year.

• Langley School Board forecast a budget shortfall of nearly $3 million for the coming year.

• Township mayor John Scholtens expressed surprise when he learned that Pat Mugridge and Dale Ball, former volunteer members of the Economic Development Commission, which had been disbanded by the mayor’s Langley Leadership Team, had not been invited to the Township’s annual volunteer appreciation dinner. Meanwhile, another volunteer, Bob Blackhall, wrote in a letter to council that its disbanding of committees so “seriously undermined” volunteers’ contributions that “we are at a loss to understand what we are being thanked for.” He said he would be “embarrassed” to attend the dinner, and still another prominent volunteer, Audrey Wright, said she wouldn’t attend, except that she was nominated for the Eric Flowerdew Volunteer of the Year Award.