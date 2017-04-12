Next week, celebrate the earth.

It’s the only earth we have, so we have to take care of it and celebrate it.

And people in Maple Ridge can do that next Saturday, April 22, in the heart of downtown at Memorial Peace Park beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 2 p.m.

This year’s theme is Back to Nature, which allows organizers to highlight the best of Maple Ridge.

The intent is also to get kids away from their screens and spend more time in nature, which it’s hoped, will inspire the next generation to save it.

Family activities, booths, a Freecycle used clothing, toy and book bin, will all be part of the Earth Day which is co-produced by Ridge Meadows Recycling Society and Maple Ridge parks, recreation and culture.

People can drop off goods for that the day before.

During March and April, Earth Day organizers are partnering with local groups to get kids into canoe tours, trail clearing, salmon fry release, family hikes and photography.

The City of Pitt Meadows is also hosting Earth Day activities, but one day earlier, on Friday, April 21, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at Spirit Square near Pitt Meadows city hall.

The theme there will be riparian or streamside areas, crucial to keeping a stream or river healthy.

People can interact with the "living stream" display and check out the TaDaa Lady's Ecodome.