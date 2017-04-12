The Springman Family Band includes father Perry Springman and his children, Emma, Ryan, Sarah and Jacob.

Aldergrove's Springman Family Band performs this Good Friday at Otter Co-op for the Kids' Club Easter Party.

The Springman Family Band won a national music award earlier this year for their newest album "Happy Beach" at the Gospel Music Association's Canada Covenant Awards.

The Springman Family Band will perform three shows between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Otter Co-op's Retail Centre, 3650 - 248 Street.

In addition to the Springman Family there will be games, balloon artists, face painting, cupcake decorating, plus visits by the Easter Bunny and Cooper the Otter.

Youths who are not yet 12 years old are invited to join the Kids' Club at no charge. Pre-register at www.ottercoop.com or fill out an application at the Otter Co-op office -- or simply sign up at the event. All Otter Co-op Kids' Club events are free.

Also coming up at Otter Co-op's Retail Centre is the fifth annual Country Car Show, on Sunday, April 30, hosted by the Central Fraser Valley chapter of the VCCC. It will also celebrate the era of electric vehicles, past and present. The show starts at 9 a.m.; contact John Jackman for information at 604-996-5646.