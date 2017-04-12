Kathleen Mosa, second from right, is awarded the Woman of the Year award for her work with women, courtesy of the Soroptimist Club of Chilliwack.

Kathleen Mosa has been named the Woman of the Year, 2017, by the Soroptimist International of Chilliwack.

An awards ceremony will be held Wednesday night in Chilliwack City Council chambers, to honour Mosa and her contributions to the community. The award has been handed out annually for 60 years, with the Soroptimists organizing the event for the past 30 years.

Mosa is the executive director of Wilma’s Transition House, Xolhemet Society. Wilma’s Transition House is a first stage transition house offering support, housing and advocacy for women and children.

The evening also includes a nod to the three winners of the Live Your Dream annual award, Donna Lee Irwin, Celine Mailhiot and Shantel Cohen.

There will be live music from the 1960s by The Maybelles, light refreshments and dessert.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the reception starts at 7 p.m.