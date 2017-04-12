Legion April News

April 8th saw an excellent turnout for our General Meeting. If any meeting can be said to be a pleasure to attend, the cohesion within the Branch and the impressiveness of the committee accomplishments makes these meetings a pleasure to go to.

Memebership Chairperson, M. Reddy informed us that there are still 38 unpaid members from last year. Are you one of them? Do come in or even send in your check for renewal. It is only $55 for the year and you do not want to lose your continuity.

The May Meeting will commence with the initiation of new members. Every member should be initiated at some point. If you have not enjoyed that ceremony for yourself, let us know by sending a note to membership@branch13.org and you will be included. Cde. Marj then switched hats and informed the meeting that she is working on an Honours and Awards event sometime in June,

There was considerable discussion about the Zone Meeting coming up April 21 and 22. We expect representation from Branches from Haida Gwaii to Houston. All Legion Members are welcome and there will be lunches and goodies available.

In conjunction with the Zone Meeting, the Branch will be holding a Remembrance Tea on Sunday April 23rd from 2 – 4 to commemorate the battle of Vimy Ridge and pay tribute to the Canadians who fought there.

We are extremely pleased that some of the group from Caledonia Secondary School who participated in the European Graves Tour in March will be joining us for the occasion and sharing some of their experiences with our guests. This is open to all.

Cde. Bradley reminded us of the Legion sponsored River Boat Days Parade on August 5th. With this being Canada’s 150th Birthday, they are looking at a Parade Theme of “The True North Strong and Free” and are hoping for lots of floats promoting the theme.

It is the time of year when students of all ages are looking for Bursaries. The Meeting was reminded that the Frank Morris/Branch 13 Benevolent Fund has monies available for assistance in furthering education for students of all ages. You must have lived in Terrace for a minimum of two years prior to applying and you must have a qualifying relative who either joined the Military from the Terrace area or lived here for a minimum of five years after honourable discharge from the Service. Applications are available at the Branch from 3 p.m. till 6 p.m. every day except Sunday or call Mary Ann at 250-638-1827 for further information.

On April 29th, the Metis Association will be having a Jam Session in the Branch. All Musicians are warmly welcome to join in. It should be some great music so members and guests come on out and enjoy.

Branch #13 will be holding a garage sale on May 20th from 8 a.m. till 1 p.m. Donations may be dropped off at the Branch. PLEASE PLEASE no clothes and no outdated electronics.

Don’t forget our Steak Dinners the first Friday of every month and our Saturday afternoon Meat Draws held in the Branch from 4 till 6. Your participation in Meat Draws ensures that donations to worthy causes will continue in our Community.

We Will Remember Them