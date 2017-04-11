Hospice is gearing up for a new fundraiser next week called Plates & Glasses.

Langley Hospice is “pairing up” with some local businesses to present the Plates & Glasses Event, a premier dining and libation event, in support of the society.

This fundraising is being held on Saturday, April 22 at the historic Fort Langley Community Hall and promises to be a little different from the typical gala and fundraising evenings offered in town to date, said Langley Hospice’s executive director Nancy Panchuk.

“We’re excited to offer a unique event that differs from the usual gala. At Plates & Glasses guests can enjoy a fabulous five-course meal paired with selected libations and if needed driven home within the Township and City boundaries,” she said.

Each course will feature a choice of pairings from B.C.-based wineries, distilleries, and breweries provided by Lynette Faye – host of the annual Fraser Valley based Cork & Keg event – ensuring guests have a selection of options to sip and savour while enjoying musical entertainment by classical guitarist and longtime hospice supporter Matthew Silverman.

A silent auction and short program will complete the evening, followed by a volunteer-driven shuttle service offering rides home for guests in Langley.

“This event will create an opportunity to showcase these fabulous offerings from local businesses, and help to engage a unique audience in conversation about the importance of quality palliative and bereavement care and support, and raise important funds to ensure the Langley Hospice Society can continue to meet the needs of our growing community through their supportive program centre located in Langley City,” Panchuk said.

Proceeds from the event are earmarked for the hospice supportive program centre, and its various support services.

“Services like our one-on-one and group support for grieving children and adults – day and overnight camps for our children and youth program and our supportive steps walking group to name but a few,” Panchuk explained.

“The event is critical to Langley Hospice, as it enables us to continue the important work we do for the community at no cost. Of course, we couldn’t do this without the support of our fabulous community partners Well Seasoned, Otter Coop, 1 Fish 2 Fish, Driving Force, Bonetti Meats, and the Langley Advance. We are sincerely grateful for their support in partnering with us for such a unique one of a kind event.”

With only 125 tickets available, at $160 each, more than 90 per cent sold and going fast.

Tickets and information available at www.langleyhospice.com/PlatesandGlasses or by calling hospice at 604-530-1115.

“Please join us for a special evening to learn more about the Langley Hospice Society while enjoying great food and great company,” Panchuk concluded.