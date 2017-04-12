Candidates in the Trail Ambassador Programme introduced themselves to city council this week. The pageant is slated for May 12, 7 p.m. in the Bailey Theatre. The annual event is more than a “pageant.” It’s an upbeat production that wraps up the candidates’ seven- month program of learning public speaking, resume writing, interview skills, tourism, nutrition and more. Two ambassadors will be chosen (Miss Trail and Trail’s Princess) to represent the city throughout the year. (Front row from left) Deanie Ballard, Miss Kiwanis; Marley Lemieux, Miss Colombo Lodge; Elisabeth Gagnon, Miss Knights of Pythias; Hailey Armstrong, Miss Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11; (middle row from left) Miss Trail 2016 Hannah Flick; Miss Congeniality 2016 Nicole Johnson; Ashley Lavallee, Miss Trail Firefighters Local 941; Melissa Pitman, Miss Shoppers Drug Mart (back row) Miss Trail Princess 2016 Trynity Turnbull.