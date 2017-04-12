Brad Gretchev, the Chamber of Mines curator, is leading a seven-day prospecting course later this month.

Nothing makes Brad Gretchev happier than wandering into the forest and digging through rocks.

Gretchev, the curator at Nelson's Chamber of Mines of Eastern British Columbia, is a self-declared mining enthusiast. Twenty years ago he moved from Toronto to the West Kootenay, found a crystal in Riondel and was hooked.

"I like finding the finds," said Gretchev. "Walking out into the middle of the bush where no one has been and finding a new vein and cracking into it, pulling out a rock and seeing what's behind it, and the magic ensues."

Gretchev wants to share that passion with a new generation of miners. He's running an annual basic prospecting course April 24 to 30 at the Chamber's 215 Hall St. office that will show students how to find their own claim.

"I think one of the main draws is that romantic idea of being a prospector, being out in nature, walking around with your gold pan and finding something," he said.

"Because there's no feeling like that. There's absolutely no feeling like finding what you are looking for and the Earth just giving you money. Once you get that bug, that's it. It's over."

The course, which costs $250, starts off at the Chamber with sessions on topics including mineral identification, ore deposits, gemstones, economics and surveys. It ends with two field trips — a panning expedition to the Pend d'Oreille river followed by a hard rock trip to the Queen Victoria Mine.

Students probably won't chip into a gold deposit, but Gretchev said there's economic benefits to mining. He pointed out the Salmo-area mines currently being explored by Margaux Resources will eventually lead to local jobs, and mining has potential for entrepreneurs as well.

But, according to Gretchev, the course is mostly about getting outside and having a good time.

"The majority of people who come in, they're exploring in the afternoon," he said. "Even if it's just a walk down the train tracks. Just to look. It's all about awareness. Your awareness increases between yourself and the Earth and the whole universe and elements and everything."

Budding miners can call 250-352-5242 or email chamberofmines@netidea.com for more details.