The 12th annual Cheers for Charity to benefit Langley Child Development Centre takes place Friday, April 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Redwoods Golf Course.

Guests are invited to taste from 16 local wineries and breweries who will be providing samples throughout the evening. There will also be a silent and live auction and back by popular demand, the 'pin it to win it' (pop a balloon for a guaranteed prize) is back this year.

Proceeds will benefit programs offered by the Langley Child Development Centre – helping to raise funds for equipment and extra support services such as music therapy groups.

Langley CDC serves approximately 900 children each year through its four programs (Infant Development Programme, Supported Child Development, Aboriginal Infant and Supported Child Development, Child & Youth Programme).

Last year's event raised $25,000 and was attended by 170 guests — the largest attendance to date. This year, they are hoping to have 200 guests.

The fundraiser is an important component for LCDC because the need for services is growing, but not the funding, said Cora Boecker, Infant Development Program supervisor.

"No new funding from MCFD (Ministry of Child and Family Development) has been received in more than 10 years, yet the population of Langley has grown as have needs of children, resulting in huge wait lists," she said.

"The wait list is up to seven months for Infant Development which serves children from birth to three years of age. The wait can be up to one year for Supported Child Development, resulting in some children being unable to attend preschool, as support is not available. These children enter kindergarten without having had any preschool experience."

Tickets are $75 and can be found at www.eventbrite.ca.