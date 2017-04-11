The rabbits of the Vancouver Rabbit Agility Club will showcase their skills in the museum plaza (weather permitting) at the Surrey Museum’s Easter Fair.

Ring in spring at the Surrey Museum’s family friendly Easter Fair this Saturday, April 15.

Local animal rescue groups will be at the event to teach children (and their parents) about caring for animals. Families will get to meet bunnies, birds, cats, dogs and more.

There will also be many more Easter activities, including an egg hunt in the exhibit gallery, storytelling in the museum theatre and a special guest appearance by the Vancouver Rabbit Agility Club.

Weather permitting, the club’s athletic bunnies will show of their skills at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the museum plaza.

The Easter Bunny himself will also make a special appearance.

The afternoon event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum, located at 17710 56A Ave. Admission will be by donation. For more information, call 604-592-6956.

Egg hunt, Bunny Olympics

Looking for an ‘Old-fashioned Easter’? The Historic Stewart Farm, at 13723 Crescent Rd, will once again be hosting a family Easter egg hunt on the heritage farmhouse’s grounds.

The free event will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Perfect for all ages, this community celebration of a new spring is ideal for making new memories.

As well as the easter egg hunt, there will also be face painting, a do-it-yourself rabbit ears craft and “Bunny Olympic” competitions.

For more information, call 604-592-6956.

-Cloverdale Reporter