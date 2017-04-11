Hundreds of children rce to find easter eggs at last year's hunt.

The Easter Bunny will be here soon and is planning on visiting Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission.

The annual Mission Elks Easter Egg Hunt is set for Sunday April 16.

The actual hunt begins at 1:30 p.m. so come early to get ready.

Special guest at this year’s hunt will be the Easter Bunny and one of the eggs at the hunt will contain a special ticket to win a new bike!

There will also be prizes (sponsored by Mission’s Save-On-Foods) for the best costumes.

The public is asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Mission Food Bank.