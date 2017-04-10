Cloverdale’s neighbourhood safety meeting will take place at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School, 6151 180 St., on Thursday, April 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP is hosting a series of neighbourhood safety meetings this spring in an effort to share information about localized crime trends and explain the actions that are currently being undertaken to address those crimes.

Cloverdale’s neighbourhood safety meeting will take place at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School, 6151 180 St., on Thursday, April 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Community members will have an opportunity to raise and discuss concerns and to make recommendations on how the safety of their neighbourhood could be improved.

The meeting will be hosted by senior RCMP officers and attended by officers from the local Community Response Unit and Youth Unit.

Dr. Terry Waterhouse, director of public safety strategies for Surrey, will speak at the meeting, and representatives from the City of Surrey will also attend, including the bylaw and parks departments and the Safe Schools program.

“Together with our city and community partners, we are committed to sharing information and engaging with the public to address their public safety concerns,”said Shawn Gill, community services officer.

Gill said the events will “build on the success of previous events which have helped bring police and the community closer together” and “foster a continued dialogue about public safety.”

Pre-registration is not required. For more information about the meeting, contact the Cloverdale District 4 RCMP office at 604-502-6266.