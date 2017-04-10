First really sunny day in a while, Elliot and Maelle Snyder were quick to take advantage of the chance to get outdoors and play.

A pair of Langley children, who became popular with the release of a winter fun photo in the Langley Advance a few months, are back in the limelight again.

They're show what it's like to have fun outdoors – this time enjoying a sunny Sun-day.

Elliot Snyder, a Grade 3 student at Langley Fundamental Elementary School, and his younger sister Maelle, who's in Grade 1, took advantage of the break in Wet Coast rain this weekend to get out and play.

They took to the playground at their school, which they often have all to themselves on weekends.

Back in February, during one of the snow days where kids didn't have to go to school, Kevin Snyder took his children – eight-year-old Elliot and six-year-old Maelle, to Williams Park in the Harmsworth neighbourhood of Langley for some sledding.

CAPTION: In February 2017, during a day off from school, the Snyder kids had fun tobogganing in Williams Park.