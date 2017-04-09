- Home
VIDEO: egg drop challenge at Langley City library
About half a dozen young people took part in the Langley City library egg drop challenge on Saturday.
The children were given a a raw egg, and materials to create protection from a 12-foot drop.
Designs ranged from an elegant latticework of impact-absorbing straws to taped-together cotton balls and balloons.
