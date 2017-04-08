- Home
VIDEO: Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival
Hundreds braved the weather on Saturday at Thunderbird Square to sample unique and delicious food at the Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival.
The event featured 25 food trucks from the Greater Vancouver area, and band The Pop Junkies performed.
The free event also featured face painting, balloon twisting, henna, sand art and a local artisan market.
Video by: Amelia Ververgaert
