VIDEO: The BC Gem Show
The diamond jubilee celebration of the BC Gem Show has taken over the Ag-Rec Building in Abbotsford until Sunday.
The event is a tribute to gems and rock, with club displays, demonstrations, grab bags, a children's creative workshop, gold panning and door prizes.
The event continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Video by: Baneet Braich
