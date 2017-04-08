- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
VIDEO: 2017 Bradner Flower Show
The annual Bradner Flower Show, running until Sunday, features plants, flowers and so much more.
The event continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bradner Hall.
For a slideshow of pictures from the event, click here.
Video by: Amelia Ververgaert
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.