SLIDE SHOW:BC Gem Show at Ag-Rec

  • Abbotsford posted Apr 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM

The BC Gem Show featuring displays, demos, kids creative workshops and gold panning is on at Ag-Rec Saturday and Sunday April 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

