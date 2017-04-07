Melea, 10, is one of several members of Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley taking part in Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser, which is happening tonight (April 7) at Willowbrook Lanes.

It's a bittersweet celebration for Big Brothers Big Sister Langley as they host their final Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser at Willowbrook Lanes tonight (April 7).

After more than three decades of having the event at Willowbrook Lanes, they now have to find a new venue — or possibly a new fundraiser altogether — as the bowling alley has been sold and a Korean grocery store will take possession May 10.

BBBS executive director Mary Reeves told the Times she isn't quite sure how their organization will move forward next year, as Bowl for Kids Sake is their largest fundraiser of the year, usually raising around $40,000.

As of Friday night, they had already raised nearly $30,000. Grand totals will be released after the event.