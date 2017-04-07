Bob McMurray, fourth from left, was named Surrey's 2017 Citizen of the Year.

Surrey council has named Bob McMurray as the city's 2017 Citizen of the Year.

The announcement – made at the annual City of Surrey Volunteer Appreciation Celebration Thursday – honours an individual who has given long-standing and exceptional community service towards making Surrey a better place to live.

"Bob McMurray is the personification of community service," said Mayor Linda Hepner in a news release. "For the past 50 years, Bob has devoted his time towards the betterment of our city and has been a mainstay in the realm of arts and heritage in our community."

With more than 50 years of community service, McMurray has held positions on numerous committees, boards and associations – often serving as chairman or vice-chairman.

He's served six years with the Peace Arch Hospital board of trustees; 10 years with Cloverdale Board of Trade; 13 years with Surrey Heritage Advisory Commission; 13 years with Surrey Museum and Archives Community Advisory board and 16 years with Surrey Parks and Recreation Commission.

He currently sits on the city's Public Art Advisory Committee and the Culture Development Advisory Committee.