Valerie Rossi, West Kootenay annual giving coordinator for the Canadian Cancer Society, presented Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore with a daffodil pin for Daffodil Month.

Though it’s early spring season, yellow daffodils are blooming in the community.

The Canadian Cancer Society is celebrating Daffodil Month; a national fundraising campaign held every April. Daffodil pins are out throughout West Kootenay Boundary communities, and there may even be a few street teams in your neighbourhood selling the bright symbol of hope by donation. Some businesses are expecting the delivery of fresh cut daffodils, and a few familiar faces may turn up at your door, as volunteers hit the streets for door-to-door canvassing.

“This year marks 60 years since the first daffodils were sold to support the efforts of the organization,” says Valerie Rossi, annual giving coordinator. “Money raised helps local patients and their families through life-saving research, support services, and funds other important work so that fewer Canadians are touched by the disease.”

New this year, the society is also recruiting businesses to host small fundraisers and workplace canvassing as a team-building exercise and an opportunity for corporate leadership. Those interested can contact Rossi directly for more information (250-364-0403, vrossi@bc.cancer.ca).

Though there have been changes to fresh cut flowers, which are now generally available as corporate pre-orders, long-time society volunteer Mary Hatlevik and Ferraro Foods ensured flowers were available for purchase last week at the Rossland store.

Runners and walkers are now preparing to lace up for the second annual Daffodil Dash held in Trail on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gyro Park. Registration is open, and residents are invited to sign up individually or as a team. Every participant who raises $150 will receive a pair of daffodil socks. There will be plenty of entertainment and fun in store event day at this family-friendly race. Register now at cancer.ca/daffodildash to pay the reduced early bird rate and be entered into a draw for a free car wash.

Last year, thanks to Canadians generous support of Daffodil Month, the Canadian Cancer Society funded $44 million dollars in research to fight all cancers and helped almost 163,000 Canadians through support services.

In 2016, it was estimated that 202,400 Canadians were diagnosed with cancer and 78,800 died from the disease. The number of cancer cases in Canada is expected to increase by nearly 40 per cent by 2030, increasing the demand for research and services.

The society, led by volunteers, continues to work toward its mission of the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer.

“While cancer takes a huge toll on Canadians, including those who live locally, it’s important to remember that progress has been made against this disease,” adds Rossi. “In the 1940s, the survival rate was 25 per cent, while today over 60 per cent of Canadians diagnosed with cancer will survive at least five years after their diagnosis.

“United by the daffodil, we show people living with cancer that they don’t have to face cancer alone.”

Daffodil pins should be worn throughout the month of April to help raise awareness.

To learn more about Daffodil Month and the important work funded by this campaign, please visit cancer.ca/daffodil.

To volunteer or learn more about local initiatives, contact Rossi at 250-364-0403 or via email at vrossi@bc.cancer.ca