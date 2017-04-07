- Home
SLIDESHOW: Red Mountain celebrates end of ski season with Retro Day
Sunday was the last day of the season at Red Mountain Resort and powder hounds of all ages came out dressed in their finest retro attire, and other costumes, to celebrate and enjoy one last day of skiing and boarding.
