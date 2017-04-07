  • Connect with Us

Ron James to perform in Abbotsford May 5

Comedian Ron James performs at the Abbotsford Centre on May 5. - Submitted
  Abbotsford  posted Apr 7, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Award-winning comedian Ron James has been selling out theatres for 15 years with his marathon, side-splitting, kinetically charged performances. And he's ready to bring us to our knees here in Abbotsford at the Arts Centre on May 5.

Marshaling a comedian's eye for satire and a writer's ear for language, James takes his audience on a breath-taking, non-stop roller coaster ride, cutting a wide swath through contemporary culture with his razor-sharp ribald wit, uncompromising standards and unique, poetically honed delivery.

James has been hailed as "utterly brilliant" by the Ottawa Sun, and "a man of a million words and a million laughs ... genius" by the Globe & Mail.

With eight critically acclaimed one-hour comedy specials under his belt, plus five seasons starring in his own series, "The Ron James Show," Canada's #1 road warrior is back doing what he does best: delivering laughs face to face and coast to coast ... a full throttle pedal to the metal ride.

Reserved seating tickets for Ron James - Pedal To The Metal are $55 (tax and facility fees included). Tickets for the May 5 show can be purchased through the Chilliwack Cultural Centre box office by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469) or email boxoffice@chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

