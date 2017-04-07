The 89th annual Bradner Flower Show is now open at Bradner Hall (5305 Bradner Rd.)

The show runs daily through until April 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, with proceeds from the sale of cut flowers going to Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre.

This year’s theme is the Birds and the B’s.

The show’s opening ceremony is on Friday at 2 p.m. with special guest Scott Pearce of Garden Works, Global TV’s Saturday morning gardening expert.

The opening ceremony also includes a performance by the Bradner Elementary hand bell choir.

In addition to the hundreds of varieties of daffodils that local growers present each year, there will be guest speakers, plant sales, crafts, local wineries, and live music.

The tea room will be open for the purchase of home-made soup, sandwiches and baking, and hot dogs will be available outside from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

As an added feature, this year’s show will be decorated by the floral designers at Simply Perfect Flowers.

The Bradner Flower Show was started in 1928 by area pioneer Fenwick Fatkin as a venue for local growers to showcase their daffodils, and Bradner has become famous as the “Daffodil Capital of Canada.”

The show is produced by the Bradner Community Club, a longstanding service organization operated on a fully volunteer basis.

Each year, several thousand people arrive to take in the displays and activities at the show.

Admission is $2. For more information, visit Facebook.com/BradnerHall, email bradnerflowershow@gmail.com or call 604-856-8441.