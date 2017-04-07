The Rotary Club of Abbotsford plans to be out at the Discovery Trail on Saturday, April 8 to kick off Community Clean-Up Week in Abbotsford.

Community members are welcome to join the club and help with the spring clean-up. Meet at 10 a.m. near the Chief Dan George School entrance on Gladwin Road.

The Rotary Club of Abbotsford recently showed its support for local seniors by presenting the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation with $4,200 for the purchase of fall mats for the Cottage - Worthington Pavilion. These mats reduce the danger of incurring serious injuries from falls of seniors in their rooms.

The club also presented a cheque for $10,000 to Dave Murray and Brad Quiring of the Abbotsford Food Bank for the Starfish Pack Program.

"Providing funding for the Starfish Pack Program is something our club members were involved with from the very beginning and remain passionate about," Rotary Club of Abbotsford President, Sara Lawson said. "We are thrilled to be able to help the Abbotsford Food Band feed the children of our community who are in need."