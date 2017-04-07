A musical documentary, partly filmed in Fort Langley and featuring a Langley man, will open the prestigious DOXADocumentary Film Festival in May.

The Road Forward, directed by Métis/Dene filmmaker Marie Clements, uses interviews and musical sequences to tell the storyof the beginning of First Nations activism in British Columbia.

It connects the start of the Native Brotherhood and Sisterhood in the 1930s to modern forms of activism.

One of the performers is Ronnie Dean Harris, also known as Ostwelve, of Langley. Harris plays indigenous leader GeorgeManuel.

The film will open the festival on May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver.

It will also screen at HotDocs 2017, which will kick off a nationwide tour for the movie.

Other films screening at DOXA this year include a profile of young workers in Fort McMurray's oil patch, and a look at a cameraman who covers the turmoil of the Middle East.

- More to come