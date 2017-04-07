A hungry moose in Smithers thought Brian Burrill was suggesting he come inside to eat after Burrill tried to shoo him away from a plum tree.

Here is how Burrill described the scene:

"On Tuesday, April 4, a young bull moose was hanging out in our neighborhood on Schibli Street. When I opened the front door to try and discourage him from nibbling on our plum tree, he slowly approached me as if he wanted to come through the front door. This is the resulting photo of him waiting to be let in."