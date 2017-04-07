- Home
Volunteers needed for invasive plant removal at James Anderson Park April 8
The Lower Mainland Green Team is looking for volunteers for invasive plant removals taking place in Langley.
The first event is a Himalayan Blackberry removal at James Anderson Park (near 203 Street and 66 Avenue) tomorrow (April 8) from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info is available at: https://www.meetup.com/The-Lower-Mainland-Green-Team/events/235990059/
The second event also takes place at James Anderson Park on Saturday May 13 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info is available at: https://www.meetup.com/The-Lower-Mainland-Green-Team/events/236680702/
No experience is necessary. The Green team provides instruction, gloves, tools and refreshments.
Participants will:
• Meet new people
• Learn about the environmental issues parks face
• Make a positive impact on biodiversity
• Connect to nature
• Learn the importance of responsible citizenship
• Get outdoor conservation career experience
• Get exercise
• Gain volunteer hours (letters can be provided)
• Have fun