Volunteers needed for invasive plant removal at James Anderson Park April 8

  • Langley posted Apr 7, 2017 at 9:00 AM
- Stock Image
— image credit: Stock Image
— image credit: Stock Image

The Lower Mainland Green Team is looking for volunteers for invasive plant removals taking place in Langley.

The first event is a Himalayan Blackberry removal at James Anderson Park (near 203 Street and 66 Avenue) tomorrow (April 8) from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info is available at: https://www.meetup.com/The-Lower-Mainland-Green-Team/events/235990059/

The second event also takes place at James Anderson Park on Saturday May 13 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info is available at: https://www.meetup.com/The-Lower-Mainland-Green-Team/events/236680702/

No experience is necessary. The Green team provides instruction, gloves, tools and refreshments.

Participants will:

• Meet new people

• Learn about the environmental issues parks face

• Make a positive impact on biodiversity

• Connect to nature

• Learn the importance of responsible citizenship

• Get outdoor conservation career experience

• Get exercise

• Gain volunteer hours (letters can be provided)

• Have fun

