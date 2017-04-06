Stop by the Envision Financial Cloverdale branch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for shredding.

The branch is at unit 100-17433 56th Ave. and the shred event supports the credit union's Full Cupboard program.

Protect yourself from identity theft and support your local food bank at the same time.

Cash donations and non-perishable food items are gratefully accepted, and will benefit The Full Cupboard.