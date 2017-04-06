The launch of Sommer's book, Canucks in Khaki, coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, and the opening of the Langley Centennial Museum's exhibit, Sacrifice and Sorrow.

Local historian Warren Sommers is launching his new book about Langley's contributions to the First World War this Sunday, April 9.

The launch of Sommer's book, Canucks in Khaki, coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, and the opening of the Langley Centennial Museum's exhibit, Sacrifice and Sorrow.

Sommer's book promises fresh insights into B.C.'s social, community and military history, as readers follow Canada's transformation from colony to nation.

The book explores the local effects of the war and remembers the men, women and families who contributed to thwart efforts. Excerpts from letters diaries and newspapers of the day are included in the 384 page book, along with 445 images.

Sommers launches Canucks in Khaki at 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, April 9 at St. George's Church Hall, 9160 Church St. in Fort Langley. Copies of the limited pressrun of 500 will be available for sale at $39.95 each.

Following this Sommers will help open the Sacrifice and Sorrow: Langley and the Great War of 1914-1918 exhibit at the nearby museum, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The exhibit continues until July 16 at 9135 King St., Fort Langley.

The museum will also host a Great War Cemetery Tour on May 28 and a symposium entitled BC Remembers: Reflections on the GReat War, on April 22. For more details see website: museum.tol.ca

VIMY RIDGE CEREMONY

A special event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge will be held by the Langley Legion, and the public is encouraged to attend.

A wreath laying ceremony will be held by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 21, on Sunday, April 9, at 11 a.m., at the cenotaph in Langley City’s Douglas Park.

It will honour the sacrifices made during the First World War battle, which marked an important milestone in Canada's military history and the birth of our nation.