Art in Motion dancers show off their winnings at the recent Prince George Dance Festival. Starting front row left to right: Sophia Franco, Jordan Scott, Lexi Shinde, Braya Kluss, Taylor Sindia, Payden Reinert, Briana Simms, Ava Allen, Brynn Wolfe, Jayden Culp, Payton Prevost, Bronwen Bennett, Jade Brown, Claire Heit, Sarah Jepsen, Jalynn Gibson, Theresa Moolman, Nicole Lofroth, Hayley Houlden, Laura Archibald, Emily Hart, Logan Shinde.

Local dancers from the Art in Motion Dance studio recently returned from a very successful, week-long competition, at the Prince George Dance Festival.

Twenty-one of the competitive division ‘Contemporary Collective’ Company team members attended the festival, competing in solo, duet and group categories.

The competitive team brought 21 group pieces and placed 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in 19 of the 21 groups.

Some of the younger dancers were competing for the first time at this level, and had amazing performances that resulted in placements in all their group pieces.

Along with those successes, five of their intermediate and senior group pieces took the trophies for the overall category in their performing disciplines; these included Senior Demi-Character Ballet, Senior Lyrical, Senior Contemporary, Intermediate Classical Ballet and Intermediate Lyrical.

At the final Prince George Gala evening performance, the Senior Modern piece was also awarded the trophy for the Most Memorable Performance at the festival.

The dancers also had many successes in the solo categories, taking home multiple 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th placements.

Three soloists also received special trophies/awards, including Jordan Scott for Overall Classical Ballet Solo Pointe Trophy, Braya Kluss for Overall Demi-Character Solo Trophy, and Bronwen Bennett received one of the “Adjudicators Dancer of the Day” awards, taking home a scholarship for a summer intensive at Spectrum City Dance in Prince Rupert.

Braya Kluss was also selected as an alternate to compete as a Junior Ballet representative in the dance portion of the provincial BC Festival of the Performing Arts in May.

Their hard work and determination definitely showed in their performances – a big congratulation to them and their teaching staff!